PRCS, TRCS sign MoU, launch Ramadan relief for vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24 /DNA/ – Prof. Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, President of the Turkish Red Crescent Society along with Alper Kucuk,Director General for International Affairs and Migration led a high-level delegation from Türkiye on an official visit to the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, reaffirming the longstanding, trusted and brotherly humanitarian partnership between the two sister National Societies.

During the visit, H.E. Prof. Dr. Yılmaz held a cordial courtesy meeting with Honorable Chairperson PRCS Mrs. Farzhana Naek. The two sides discussed ways to further deepen cooperation, expand joint humanitarian programmes, and enhance outreach to vulnerable communities across Pakistan, reflecting the historic bonds of friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Türkiye.

A major milestone of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PRCS and TRCS to institutionalize cooperation over the next five years. The agreement focuses on capacity building, information and experience sharing, joint humanitarian operations, training exchanges, and coordinated emergency response initiatives.

The visit culminated in a Ramadan food parcel distribution ceremony and Iftar programme at PRCS Headquarters, attended by His Excellency Dr Irfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan along with the representatives Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Airline, International Maarif School, Albayrak Pakistan,Anadolu Ajansi and ASELSAN.Under this joint initiative, 3,000 food packages will be distributed to conflict-affected and vulnerable families, including those in hard-to-reach areas of Tirah and Kurram Valley. In commemoration of world orphans day, Iftaar meals will also distributed among 1,000 individuals, including children in orphanage centres in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson PRCS Mrs Farzhana Naek said that the partnership between PRCS and TRCS stands as a powerful symbol of brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye, forged through decades of cooperation in times of crisis and need. She expressed PRCS’s commitment to further strengthening this collaboration to expand humanitarian outreach and deliver multiple life-saving interventions for vulnerable communities across the country, while noting that the Ramadan relief effort reflects shared compassion and solidarity.

President TRCS Prof. Dr Fatma Meriç Yılmaz reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast solidarity with the people of Pakistan and emphasized that the Turkish Red Crescent will continue to work closely with PRCS to support humanitarian action and resilience-building initiatives.

H.E. Dr Irfan Neziroğlu highlighted that cooperation between the two National Societies reflects the deep historical ties and mutual trust between Pakistan and Türkiye, translating friendship into tangible support for those in need.

A key highlight of the visit was the ceremony titled “Celebrating Commitment to Service” at the PRCS Fatimah Jinnah Auditorium, attended by representatives of partner National Societies including the Turkish Red Crescent, ICRC, IFRC, German Red Cross and Norwegian Red Cross, along with PRCS staff and volunteers.

The delegation also visited the Disaster Management and Logistics Centre, constructed by the Turkish Red Crescent and inaugurated in 2009, symbolizing Türkiye’s enduring support to Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and response capacity. In a gesture of friendship and environmental stewardship, President TRCS planted a commemorative tree at the PRCS lawns alongside Chairperson Mrs. Farzhana Naek and Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu.