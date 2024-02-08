PRCS Strengthens Emergency Response for General Election 2024

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In support of government efforts to manage emergencies, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has strategically positioned advanced ambulances, trained responders, and first aid personnel near polling stations nationwide to ensure swift response to any unexpected incidents during the General Election 2024. Additionally, a comprehensive emergency response plan has been formalized, with skilled personnel appointed at various locations in major cities. Collaborating with all relief agencies, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling its duties during emergencies.

Volunteer teams were also dispatched to hospitals across the country to facilitate blood donations in anticipation of potential adverse situations. The Regional Blood Donor Center in Islamabad has maintained an adequate supply of blood units to address emergencies.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, underscored, “The Red Crescent has consistently stood by the nation. Our Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) have demonstrated exemplary dedication, while trained personnel have shown readiness by diligently performing their duties, emphasizing that peace, security, and impartial humanitarian aid are fundamental to our mission.”

Chairman Laghari further stated that PRCS Blood Donor Volunteers are on high alert, stationed at various hospitals nationwide not only to facilitate blood donations but also to provide immediate assistance to dedicated health teams working tirelessly in hospitals.

Emergency Response Teams were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Merged Areas formerly known as FATA, Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab. Nearly 80 trained members and 27 new ambulances were allocated for emergency response in major cities. The National Headquarters continues to efficiently operate the 24/7 Control Room, closely collaborating with district administrations and participating in mutual consultations for the appointment of Emergency Response Teams.

As part of the Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) initiative, PRCS remains steadfast in its commitment to further enhance readiness for emergency response and crisis situations throughout the country in an effective manner.