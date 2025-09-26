PRCS, Norwegian Red Cross leadership unite to enhance global humanitarian action

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 /DNA/ – The honourable Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, held a productive meeting with the President of the Norwegian Red Cross, Ms Siri Hatlen, to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced support to the people of Pakistan most affected by climate change.

During the meeting, Mrs Farzhana Naek emphasised that her visit to Norway was part of her ongoing advocacy for communities across Pakistan whose lives and livelihoods continue to be devastated by climate-induced disasters. She underscored that her primary objective was to mobilize greater international aid and grants, particularly in the area of health, to ensure long-term relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected population in different regions of Pakistan. She further added, Pakistan should be at the top of the list for climate aid, given the scale and severity of the impacts we are experiencing, Mrs Naek stated. “For me, International Humanitarian Law and Climate Justice remain a top priority, with a focus on protecting the most vulnerable communities.”

Ms Siri Hatlen said, we deeply value more than 20 years of strong cooperation and partnership with the PRCS, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together in Health, Clean Water, National Society Development, Finance Development, Sanitation, and Disaster Response. She also appreciated the efforts of PRCS and especially the transformation plan under the leadership of Ms Farzhana Naek.

On the sidelines of her visit, Mrs Naek also met with Mr Simen Saxebøl Acting Secretary General of Norwegian Red Cross and Mr Erik Abild, Director for the Humanitarian Department at Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) for discussions focused on building climate-adapted health systems and engaging in international climate policy, strengthening humanitarian response to natural disasters and armed conflict, and addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghans returning to their home country.

This visit marks an important step in reinforcing the shared humanitarian mission of PRCS and Norwegian Red Cross to alleviate human suffering and build resilient communities.