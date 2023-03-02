PRCS National Headquarters provides state-of-the-art Blood Collection Van to Punjab Branch 

Four people can donate blood simultaneously in the blood collection van while its storage capacity is 92 units

Islamabad: The National Headquarters of Pakistan Red Crescent Society has handed over state-of-the-art Blood Collection Van to Red Crescent Punjab Branch to increase the capacity of its Blood Donation Center. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan presented the keys and documents of Blood Collection Van to Secretary Red Crescent Punjab Branch Mohammad Zahid, in a simple ceremony held at PRCS NHQ here on Thursday.

The document was signed by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan on behalf of the National Headquarters and Muhammad Zahid on behalf of the Punjab Branch.

The Blood Collection Van was handed over to Punjab Branch on the directions from Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari in wake of his commitment to strength all Red Crescent branches and to bring innovations in departments and programs for efficient service delivery.

It is pertinent to mention here that PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari during his visit to the Punjab Provincial Headquarters last month, assured the facilitation and provision of all possible support in addressing the challenges being faced by the branch. He also indicated the implementation and fulfillment of requests from the Punjab branch for the capacity building and strengthening of its programs.

On this occasion, Secretary Punjab Branch Muhammad Zahid on behalf of Chairman Red Crescent Punjab Branch Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq thanked PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Secretary General Abaidullah Khan.

Earlier, PRCS NHQ also provided two modern ambulances to Punjab Branch to increase PHQ’s capacity and broaden the services of Blood Donor Center and Red Crescent Medical College.