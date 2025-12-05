PRCS marks International volunteer day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Red Crescent Society marked International Volunteer Day under the theme “Every Contribution Matters” with a vibrant ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, attended by students from Cadet College Hasan Abdal, several other educational institutions, volunteers, PRCS staff and representatives from Partner National Societies. The event featured an impressive march-past by cadets and a stage play highlighting the history and humanitarian legacy of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

In her address, Honorable Chairperson PRCS Mrs. Farzana Naek emphasized the indispensable role of volunteers, calling them a precious asset for the organization. She said that volunteers bring energy, dedication, and compassion to every initiative, strengthening PRCS responses during disasters, community outreach programs, and health initiatives. She highlighted how volunteers are often the first responders in emergencies, providing critical support and relief when it is most needed.

She further urged the youth to engage in voluntary service and paid tribute to all humanitarian heroes who sacrificed their lives for humanity, noting that their courage inspires generations of volunteers. She added that every person, irrespective of age, should come forth and contribute to humanitarian causes, because that is what matters the most.

In his opening remarks, Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan welcomed the participants and appreciated the dedication of PRCS volunteers nationwide. He noted that PRCS has developed a highly trained and active volunteer force that has played a key role in responding to floods and other emergencies across Pakistan this year. He also highlighted the organization’s mentorship and training programs, which aim to equip young volunteers with essential skills and foster a culture of community service.

Head of Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, Mr. Farid Abdulqadir, honored volunteers for their selfless service and offered special tribute to those around the world who lost their lives in the line of duty. He appreciated the work of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society under the vision of Chairperson Mrs. Farzana Naek and reaffirmed IFRC’s commitment to supporting volunteerism and humanitarian action.

Head of Office, German Red Cross, Mr. Asif Aman, commended PRCS initiatives and encouraged people from all segments of society to step forward and give voluntary service. He emphasized the importance of community involvement to build stronger and safer communities.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to outstanding volunteers, followed by a cake-cutting to celebrate International Volunteer Day.