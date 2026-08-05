PRCS launches Red Million Movement to mobilize one million youth

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) today launched its flagship ‘Red Million Movement’, a nationwide initiative to mobilize, engage, and empower one million youth and volunteers to strengthen humanitarian action across Pakistan.

The initiative aims to inspire citizens, particularly young people, to become agents of positive change by promoting volunteerism, community resilience, and humanitarian values in line with the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The launch ceremony was held at the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad and attended by the Heads of Delegation in Pakistan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Norwegian Red Cross, and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the German Red Cross, PRCS management and staff, and youth volunteers from across the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairperson Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Mrs. Farzhana Naek, described the Red Million Movement as “an initiative that is very close to my heart.” She said serving vulnerable communities is a shared responsibility and that “humanity is embedded in our DNA. Serving people in need is a sacred responsibility that defines who we are.” She said the initiative marks the beginning of a nationwide movement that will unite youth, volunteers, educational institutions, communities, and partners to build a network of one million trained volunteers ready to serve before, during, and after emergencies.

She emphasized that the initiative goes beyond volunteer enrollment by focusing on continuous capacity building through NDRT batches and other specialized trainings. She said PRCS is building a strong pool of trained volunteers to respond whenever humanitarian needs arise and thanked PRCS staff, Movement Partners, educational institutions, government stakeholders, media organizations, and volunteers for their steadfast support. “Together, let us Rise Together for Every Life, Everywhere. I invite every Pakistani to join this movement. Be One. Be the Million.”

In his opening remarks, Secretary General PRCS, Mr. Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, said the Red Million Movement is a national commitment to build one million trained and compassionate volunteers, while appreciating the Chairperson’s visionary leadership in promoting volunteerism as a way of life.

During the ceremony, volunteers reaffirmed their commitment to humanitarian service by taking the Volunteer Oath, administered by the Head of Youth and Volunteer Department, Mrs. Misbah Mushtaq. The Honorable Chairperson officially launched the Red Million Movement in the presence of PRCS management and Movement Partners, marking the beginning of a nationwide volunteer mobilization campaign.

A documentary showcasing PRCS volunteers’ contributions to disaster response, emergency operations, climate resilience, community awareness, and humanitarian services was screened.

The ceremony concluded with a live National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) Simulation Exercise (SIMEx), organized by the Disaster Management Department. The exercise demonstrated key emergency response functions, including coordination, deployment, rapid assessment, first aid, relief distribution, cash assistance, mobile health services, and post-distribution monitoring. The demonstration was highly appreciated by the Chairperson, Movement Partners, and participants.