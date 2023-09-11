PRCS extends heartfelt condolences to morocco and vows humanitarian support

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that Red Crescent has stood with the people of Morocco in this hour of grief and distress; would do all possible cooperation and support for the relief and recovery of the earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people following the recent catastrophic earthquake.

This devastating event, marked by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, is the most severe Morocco has witnessed in 120 years. The disaster has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage, particularly in Marrakech and surrounding provinces.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari affirmed PRCS’s unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Morocco during this time of grief and distress. He pledged that PRCS would provide all possible cooperation and support for the relief and recovery efforts aimed at assisting the earthquake victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones and with all those affected by this immense tragedy. PRCS is prepared to offer any necessary assistance and support to alleviate suffering and contribute to the recovery endeavors,” stated Chairman Laghari.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed said that PRCS would highly appreciate the guidance from the leadership King of Morroco in facilitating humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims.

PRCS remains dedicated to its mission of providing essential humanitarian assistance and support to those in need, and it stands ready to work closely with the Moroccan authorities and international partners to address the immediate and long-term needs arising from this devastating earthquake.