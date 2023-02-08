PRCS donates $ 25,000 for Syrian earthquake victims
PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed his grief and sorrow over the destruction and casualties; assured all possible support on behalf of Red Crescent to help the Syrian earthquake victims.
Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee expressed his gratitude for the assistance and cooperation, calling Pakistan his second home; Requested for the supply of medical equipment to save the lives of the injured.ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society has donated a generous sum of $ 25,000 to the Syrian Embassy in Pakistan for the releif and recovery of Syrian earthquake victims. PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari handed over a donation cheque of 25,000 dollars to Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee at Syrian Embassy here on Wednesday. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also recited Fatiha for the victims and expressed his grief and sorrow over the destruction and casualties caused by the earthquake. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan was also present on this occasion. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, while assuring all possible cooperation, said that the doors of PRCS are always open for Syrian brethren.” It is not possible to fight natural calamity, but we are with Syria in this hour of sorrow and trouble”, he added. Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee expressed his gratitude for the assistance and cooperation, calling Pakistan his second home. He also requested for the supply of medical equipment to save the lives of the injured. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari indicated all possible support on behalf of Red Crescent to help the Syrian earthquake victims.
« Restoration of PTI 43 MNA: NA Speaker should issue notification to replace leader of opposition: PTI leaders (Previous News)
(Next News) Strict action against smoke emitting vehicles ordered »
Related News
Pakistan, Iran celebrate 76 Years of diplomatic relations
ISLAMABAD, FEB 8: /DNA/ – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) atRead More
Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi welcomes new Executive Chef
DNA ISLAMABAD, FEB 8: The Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi is proud to welcome Sadaqat Sohail asRead More
Comments are Closed