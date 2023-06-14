PRCS celebrates ‘World Blood Donor Day’

DNA

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari says the expertise, dedication, and compassion of healthcare professionals and blood banks are truly commendable, and they play a pivotal role in safeguarding the health and well-being of our fellow citizens; stresses importance of promoting voluntary blood donation culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donations and express gratitude to voluntary donors for their life-saving contributions to those in need.

Under the theme “Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often,” a ceremony took place at the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad. The event was attended by PRCS Member Managing Body Brig (Retd) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, representatives from IFRC, ICRC, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, staff, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and regular blood donors.

In his message, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasized the critical need for regular and voluntary blood and plasma donations to ensure the availability of safe and life-saving products for those in need. He highlighted that by donating a part of ourselves, we have the power to share the gift of life and positively impact countless individuals.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed appreciated the PRCS’s efforts in managing and supplying blood to deserving patients, emergencies, and accidents. The Red Crescent volunteers play an active role in collecting and ensuring the timely availability of blood donations. He also acknowledged the commendable services of the Regional Blood Donor Center (RBDC) under the Red Crescent’s auspices.

The World Blood Donor Day serves as an opportunity to urge governments and national health authorities to allocate sufficient resources and establish systems and infrastructure to enhance the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors, as highlighted by Chairman PRCS.

On this occasion, Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan appreciated the efforts of PRCS Regional Blood Bank and thanked all the esteemed blood donors for their blood donations and the RCRC Movement partners for the upgradation of PRCS Regional Blood Donor Center.

Brig. (Retd) Abdul Hadi also spoke on the occasion and encouraged all the participants to donate blood. General (retd) Mustafa Kamal Akbar, who donated blood more than 160 times at the age of 84, delivered a motivational speech.

Earlier, as part of the day’s agenda, a bicycle rally was arranged to promote awareness regarding voluntary blood donations. In addition, PRCS held a blood donation event at their location, where numerous officers, volunteers, and representatives from Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners contributed to the RBDC by donating blood.

Towards the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to individuals who served as inspiring examples of dedicated blood donors, further highlighting the appreciation for their contributions. Gifts were distributed among Thalassemia and Hemophilia children.

Overall, the PRCS’s World Blood Donor Day celebration successfully brought attention to the importance of regular blood and plasma donations, recognizing the selflessness of donors and emphasizing the need for continued support in saving lives.