PRCS celebrates Pakistan Day with enthusiasm and spirit

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – To honor Pakistan Day, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a dynamic ceremony at its National Headquarters here on Friday. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abidullah Khan, along with Mr. Peter (Piwi) Ophoff, Head of Delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Pakistan, Mr. Nicolas Lambert, Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, as well as delegates from the German Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, and Norwegian Red Cross, along with representatives from the RCRC Movement Partners. Furthermore, the ceremony warmly embraced Red Crescent staff, volunteers, and students.

Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abidullah Khan, led the flag hoisting ceremony, amidst applause and national anthems, symbolizing our collective aspirations for the safety, progress, and happiness of Pakistan. The event was further adorned by musical performances and tableaus presented by students from private schools.

In his message on this occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, emphasized the pivotal role of March 23, 1940, in laying the foundation of our independent homeland. He underscored how the resolution for Pakistan’s creation uplifted the spirits of Muslims, and credited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s steadfast efforts for the realization of Pakistan. Chairman Laghari paid tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of our ancestors, urging every individual to contribute fully to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

During the inauguration, Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abidullah Khan, reflected on the significance and historical importance of Pakistan Day celebrations.

As the event concluded, prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.