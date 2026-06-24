PRBC signs the Royal Thai Consulate’s Book of Condolence standing with Thailand in mourning

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24: Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan–Romania Business Council (PRBC), Atif Farooqi and Chairman of PRBC, Sohail Shamim Firpo signed the ‘Book of Condolence’ at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi to express profound sorrow over the passing of Her Royal Highness, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of the Kingdom of Thailand.

During a brief visit at the Consulate-General, Farooqi and Firpo conveyed their deepest condolences to the Royal Family of Thailand and to the people of the Kingdom of Thailand.

They paid tribute to Her Royal Highness’s dedicated public service, her commitment to humanitarian causes, and her role in strengthening goodwill between nations.

The PRBC reaffirmed its respects for the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand, and stands in solidarity with the Thai people during this time of national mourning.

They also expressed appreciation to the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi for facilitating the Book of Condolence, providing an opportunity for the diplomatic and international community in Karachi to offer their respects.