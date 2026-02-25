Prayer ceremony held at NPC for the late father of T.M. Awan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25: A prayer ceremony was held at the National Press Club Islamabad for the late Muhammad Latif, father of senior journalist, columnist, and member of the National Press Club T.M. Awan. A large number of people from various walks of life attended the ceremony to offer prayers for the departed soul.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Director General of the Press Information Department Ayesha Tseddaq, Director Shahid Ranjha, President of the National Press Club Azhar Jatoi, former President of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Tariq Virk, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist ( Workers) Dr Sadia Kamal , Senior Journalist Javaid Malik, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Ali Sehrohi, Minister Counsellor for Public Diplomacy at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta, Head of the Department of Social Sciences at ZABIST University Dr. Tariq Waheed, representative of the Department of Public Policy at Riphah University Kashif Zaheer Kamboh, Civil Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem, Professor Wasim Anwar of the Urdu Department at Punjab Colleges, Director News ABN News Mohsin Nawaz, Director Chinese News Service at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Rab Nawaz Bajwa, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Islamabad Post Ansar Ali Bhatti, Chief Editor of Daily Shehr Nama Raja Javed, Editor Friday News Sabir Ali Baloch, President of Pakistan Awami Tehreek North Punjab Qazi Shafiq, and Media Coordinator Ghulam Ali, along with journalists, writers, intellectuals, government officials, diplomats, lawyers, teachers, and representatives of political and social organizations.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Abu Bakar Madani said that death is an inevitable reality from which no one can escape. He stated that this world is temporary while the Hereafter is eternal, therefore every individual must continuously prepare for life after death. He emphasized the importance of preparing for the grave through righteous deeds, particularly by adopting good character. He noted that honesty, integrity, truthfulness, and fulfilling the rights of others are the true measures of success in both this world and the Hereafter.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, collective prayers were offered for the forgiveness and elevation of the late Muhammad Latif’s ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Prayers were also offered for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, T.M. Awan thanked all participants for their presence and support. He said that the passing of his father was a profound personal loss, but the solidarity, prayers, and encouragement from friends and the journalistic community had given him strength during this difficult time.