PPPP delegation visits Iranian embassy, condemns Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP/DNA):A senior delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) led by Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, along with Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan and former MNA Murtaza Satti, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express solidarity following recent Israeli aggression.

During the visit, Nayyer Bukhari penned heartfelt condolences in the visitors’ book, offering sympathy for the Iranian armed forces’ leadership and civilians martyred in the Israeli attacks.

Nayyer Bukhari also held a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, said a news release issued here.

The two discussed bilateral relations, regional peace and stability and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Condemning the Israeli aggression, Nayyer Bukhari praised the Iranian nation and leadership for their courage, resilience and firm response.

“Iran is a neighboring Islamic brotherly country. The people of both nations are deeply connected through religious and cultural bonds,” Nayyer Bukhari said.

He said the brave and determined response of the Iranian leadership and people to Israeli aggression is a source of pride for the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Israel is the enemy of regional peace. We commend Iran’s strong and strategic use of defensive power in response to this hostility,” he added.

Nayyer Bukhari also expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian soldiers and civilians.

The ambassador thanked the Pakistani government and people for their diplomatic support during the Israeli attacks.

“We are grateful for the solidarity and affection shown by the government and people of our brotherly Islamic nation, Pakistan,” the ambassador said.

On the occasion, Nadeem Afzal Chan emphasized that the PPP leadership and the people of Pakistan stand firmly with Iran in this critical time.

“Iranian leadership bravely exercised its right to self-defense,” Nadeem Chan said.