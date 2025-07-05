PPP will remain key ally despite PML-N securing simple majority, says Dar

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would remain a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite the latter securing a simple majority in the National Assembly as a result of the reserved seats ruling.

“PPP is and will remain our coalition partner,” said the deputy prime minister, recalling that without the PPP’s support, it would not have been possible to form a government following the 2024 general elections.

Talking to journalists at Data Darbar shrine in Lahore, Dar said that the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party stood by the government during difficult times and the Nawaz Sharif-led party would not abandon it in the times of stability.

To a question, he replied that the coalition partner has not demanded any ministerial portfolios from the PML-N.

His statement came after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification of reserved seats handed the ruling alliance a two-thirds majority in the lower house, as its strength rose from 218 to 235 members.

The ECP notification came in line with the top court’s Constitutional Bench ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies, providing a lion’s share of the reserved seats to the ruling coalition.

Earlier this week, PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said it is entirely up to the PPP whether to join the current government or not.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk”, he described the previous PDM government’s past working relationship with PPP as “a good experience”.

In a separate statement, Asif told Geo News that cooperation between the two major political parties could be fruitful for advancing the country’s national agenda.

“I have been in politics for a considerable amount of time. The chances have increased substantially that if there’s an arrangement between both parties in which we can work for our national agenda, then it would be something good, and I would appreciate that,” he added.

While noting that he could not provide a roadmap or confirm the details of any current negotiations, the senior PML-N leader said his comments were based on political experience rather than insider knowledge.