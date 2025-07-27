PPP to contest by-election in NA-129

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced its intention to contest the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-129, which fell vacant after the death of veteran politician Mian Azhar.

According to details surfaced on Sunday, PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said: “There exists no agreement to refrain from contesting the election against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is currently abroad and will be consulted later today.”

“Following this consultation, the party will announce the date for receiving applications from potential candidates. The PPP would complete its internal selection process to field a candidate in NA-129,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari made it clear that the PPP would take part in the by-election for the seat vacated by Jamshed Dasti.

It is worth recalling that in the last general elections, PPP’s candidate from NA-129 was Aurangzeb Burki.

Earlier it was reported on Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to field Hammad Azhar for the forthcoming by-election scheduled to happen in NA-129.

According to details surfaced on Saturday, the ticket will be awarded to any of Hammad’s family members if the former federal minister faces any legal complexities in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also considering to field any of the bigwigs in the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

Both the parties will make the final announcement after the schedule, which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is slated to announce.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Mian Nauman, Rana Mashhood, and Mehr Ishtiaq, have started the lobbying.

It is pertinent to note that the seat was left vacant following the death of PTI senior leader Mian Azhar.