PPP senators urge national unity, call for coordinated flood relief, rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senators on Tuesday urged all provinces to set aside political differences and work together to tackle the devastating impact of recent floods.

Speaking at a press conference at the PPP Secretariat, they emphasized the need for unity, effective coordination, and swift relief efforts for affected communities.

Senators Palwasha Khan, Shahadat Awan, Waqar Mehdi, and Masroor Ahsan stressed that the PPP represents the federation and supports equal rights for all provinces.

“Political differences should not hinder collective efforts to assist flood victims,” Senator Palwasha said and added the PPP has always stood for the federation and the unity of all provinces.

Highlighting the severity of the crisis, she called on both federal and provincial governments to prioritize relief and rehabilitation work, and ensure timely support through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Acknowledging the Pakistan Army’s role in rescue operations, Palwasha Khan urged greater coordination among civil institutions.

Senator Waqar Mehdi pointed out that despite Sindh receiving a heavier floodwater flow, the province managed to limit losses through coordinated efforts.

He said, “The PPP believes in a united and democratic Pakistan.”

Mehdi also highlighted PPP development projects such as the Thar Coal Power Project as examples of its commitment to national progress, and praised former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for strengthening Pakistan’s international relations.

He reiterated the PPP’s support for the armed forces in safeguarding national interests.

In her concluding remarks, Senator Palwasha Khan urged for constructive political discourse, noting that criticism should be viewed positively. It’s performance, not publicity, that earns public trust.