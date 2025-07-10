PPP Senator Sherry Rehman pays tribute to veteran Journalist Zubeida Mustafa

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 (APP/DNA):Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of renowned senior journalist Zubeida Mustafa, calling her death a significant loss to journalism in Pakistan.

In her statement, Senator Rehman said, “Zubeida Mustafa’s passing is a great loss for the field of journalism. She was a fearless voice for human rights, education, and democracy.”

Highlighting her bravery during a repressive political climate, the senator said, “During General Zia’s era of dictatorship, Zubeida Mustafa bravely resisted and stood firm in her principles.”

Sherry Rehman praised Zubeida Mustafa as a trailblazer for women in media, stating, “She was a guiding light for women journalists and always stood at the forefront among courageous women in the profession.”

“She continued to write for the rights of the underprivileged till her last breath. Her contributions to journalism are unforgettable,” Senator Rehman added, lauding Mustafa’s lifelong commitment to social justice and truth.

Zubeida Mustafa’s legacy, she concluded, will continue to inspire generations of journalists across the country.