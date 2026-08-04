PPP cries foul as results start pouring in from two AJK constituencies

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) continued alleging widespread rigging in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections as polling concluded on Tuesday in two Muzaffarabad division constituencies where voting could not be held on August 2 due to unfavourable weather.

Polling in LA-27 and LA-28 was held from 8am to 5pm, with results started pouring in.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman alleged that polling staff in LA-27 had been found at the house of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter along with ballot papers.

She said videos related to the alleged rigging had been submitted to election authorities as evidence and urged the AJK Election Commission to initiate immediate administrative and legal action, conduct a transparent investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

The PPP leader said that it is highly questionable that the polling staff concerned had continued performing election duties despite what she described as clear evidence of irregularities.

Sherry said the incidents had raised serious questions over the transparency and impartiality of the election, as well as the credibility of the institutions overseeing the process.

She also demanded that all those responsible for influencing the electoral process be held accountable in accordance with the law.

PML-N rejects allegations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah rejected the PPP’s allegations, saying a “fake video” related to LA-27 had been circulated as part of a “disinformation campaign”.

Speaking to Geo News, he said no complaints had been received regarding polling staff at any polling station. He challenged the PPP to present any evidence it had before the Election Commission, asking whether the party had filed any formal complaint against polling officials to enable the commission to seek an explanation.

Sanaullah said no complaints had been received regarding polling staff at any polling station since the morning.

He also accused the PPP of promoting a rigging narrative from the outset, insisting that allegations should be backed by evidence rather than political claims.

Re-polling sought at 45 polling stations

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, PPP AJK President and candidate from LA-31 Khawra, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, said it was “unbelievable” that 56,000 votes had been cast within just a few hours. He said the party had submitted an application to the AJK Election Commission seeking re-polling at 45 polling stations.

Akbar warned that if re-polling was not ordered, the PPP would move the Supreme Court and seek to have the election declared invalid.

He alleged the polls witnessed unprecedented rigging, violence against voters and killings, claiming such incidents had never been seen in previous elections. He further alleged that the rigging was carried out on the instructions of federal ministers and that people were fired upon during polling.

Polling in Poonch division on August 10

In a statement, the commission’s spokesperson said polling in all constituencies of Poonch Division would be held as scheduled on August 10 and urged voters not to pay attention to rumours.

The spokesperson advised voters to exercise their right to vote according to the announced schedule, adding that the Election Commission would promptly inform the public if any changes became necessary.