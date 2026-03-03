PPP Central Secretariat Incharge visits Iranian Embassy, offers condolences

By Malik Faisal Munir / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Secretariat Incharge Syed Sibt-ul-Haider Bukhari visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Ali Khamenei.

During the visit, Syed Sibt-ul-Haider Bukhari recorded his remarks in the condolence book placed at the embassy. He stated that Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei was a leader of the Muslim world who, through his religious, intellectual, and political insight, highlighted the clear distinction between truth and falsehood and always upheld principled positions. He said that the Muslim Ummah will always remember his services.

He further said that just as sacrifices were made in Karbala for the supremacy of truth, the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei is also part of the struggle to uphold justice and truth.

Bukhari expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of Iran, stating that in this time of grief, the people of Pakistan stand with their Iranian brothers.

He concluded by praying that Allah grant the deceased the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family.