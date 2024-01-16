‘PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote’

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri Tuesday said that elections are part of democracy and PPP truly believed in the transparency of elections and the sanctity of public votes for the betterment of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that equal opportunities to all political parties and every party had full right to participate in the elections, adding, polls would have no credibility if one party was kept away from the electoral process in the country.

She expressed the hope that the poll organizing authority would conduct general elections on time as promised, adding that a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections will ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral exercise.

She also criticized PML-N’s ill economic policies in the past and held them responsible for current inflation and other economic woes. Shazia Marri said that her party leadership always stands for democracy and wants to ensure the economic stability of the country. — DNA