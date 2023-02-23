POWERCHINA: Bringing Pakistan forward for green and sustainable development

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 23 : Year 2023 is the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As one of the key enterprises participating in the construction of the CPEC, POWERCHINA has entered the Pakistani market as early as 1987, participating in various fields such as energy, electricity, water management, and infrastructure investment.

Over the past 36 years, POWERCHINA has completed the construction of 103 projects in Pakistan, including the first roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in Pakistan – the Gomal Zam DamMultipurposeProject, and the first mainstream hydropower station on the Indus River – the Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project, the largest installed hydropower station – Tarbela 4th& 5thExtension Hydropower Project, and the largest wind farm – Tricon Boston 150 MW Wind Power Project

In the past ten years, among the first 20 energy and infrastructure projects of the CPEC, POWERCHINA has participated in the investment and construction of 11 projects. Not only consolidating the traditional power business, POWERCHINA has also continuously increased the development of new energy and other fields.

Pakistan’s largest hydropower hub project currently under construction by POWERCHINA, the Diamer Basha DamProject, will become the tallest and largest RCC dam in the world, and is expected to provide Pakistan with 18.1 billion KWh of clean electricity every year.

Following the progress of the project, it is expected to provide more than 20,000 job opportunities. Nadeem Ilyas, a Pakistani engineer of the project, said that the construction of the Basha project has many positive effects, one of which is to provide more jobs for the surrounding areas.

As one of the leading enterprises in China, POWERCHINA has carried out high-quality clean energy project construction and operation in accordance with international standards, and is committed to improving Pakistan’s infrastructure conditions, alleviating local power shortages. It has not only made important contributions to the sustainable development of Pakistan, but also played a key role in the development of CPEC.