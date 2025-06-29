‘Power Smart App’ to curb overbilling, billing transparency

The app enables consumers to take a photograph of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it to the App. Based on this user-submitted image, monthly electricity bills will be generated

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Power Division has introduced the Power Smart App under the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” initiative to make electricity consumers directly part of the system and promote transparency in the billing process.

The App was formally launched by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, said the spokesperson of the power division.

The app enables consumers to take a photograph of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it to the App. Based on this user-submitted image, monthly electricity bills will be generated—offering a technological response to long-standing issues such as overbilling, reading errors and delay in reading.

This is not just a technology feature but a solid reform in governance, which truly empowers consumers. With this system, consumers will not only be able to keep an eye on their bill, but now they will also be the guardians of the reading process.

One of the key advantages of the Power Smart App is its potential to protect subsidy-eligible users from losing financial support due to delayed or inaccurate readings. Officials cited the example of users consuming up to 200 units of electricity, whose subsidized bills total approximately Rs 2,330. If usage rises even slightly above that threshold, the subsidy ends and the bill can jump to over Rs 8,000. Through this app, it will be possible to ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings.

Another feature included in the app, if the user provides the reading on the due date, the meter reading taken after that day will not be given priority and only the reading provided by the user will be fed.

Features like “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” will not only create transparency in the electricity system but will also empower the consumers to the extent that they can monitor their own billing. This will significantly reduce overbilling, unnecessary interference and complaints.

This innovative and revolutionary solution was implemented with the efforts of Secretary Power Division Dr. Fakhar Alam and the entire team working on it under the leadership of Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.=DNA