Power Over Peace: The Trump–Netanyahu Equation

In the closing days of December 2025, a surge of diplomatic and political activity in the United States once again placed Israel at the center of global controversy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under severe legal and political pressure at home, traveled to Florida to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in an encounter that went far beyond routine diplomacy. What emerged was not merely a reaffirmation of alliance, but a troubling fusion of personal political survival with the fate of nations, carrying consequences that extend well beyond Gaza and into the broader Middle East.

Netanyahu arrived in the United States facing corruption charges, public discontent, and an increasingly fractured Israeli political landscape. President Trump’s public embrace of him as an indispensable “wartime prime minister” elevated Netanyahu’s domestic crisis into an international narrative. By suggesting—implicitly and at times explicitly—that Israel’s very existence is inseparable from Netanyahu’s leadership, Trump blurred a fundamental democratic boundary, placing individual political longevity above institutional accountability. His subsequent claim that he had urged Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu, though promptly denied, reinforced the perception that legal norms were being subordinated to geopolitical convenience.

During their talks, Trump and Netanyahu once again proclaimed commitment to advancing a Gaza “peace plan,” yet the substance of that plan exposed familiar and deeply troubling rigidity. Trump reiterated that Hamas’s disarmament is a non-negotiable prerequisite for any second phase involving reconstruction or governance, a position Netanyahu echoed forcefully, declaring that no political future for Gaza is conceivable so long as Hamas retains weapons. This absolutist framing reduces peace to a military checklist and leaves little room for addressing the deeper political roots of the conflict or the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

What sharpened concerns further was Trump’s categorical dismissal of accusations that Israel is violating the ceasefire or sabotaging the very peace plan he claims was endorsed by dozens of nations. When pressed, Trump absolved Israel entirely, insisting it is “doing its part” and placing sole responsibility for violations on Hamas. More strikingly, when asked who would confront Hamas during the implementation of the peace plan, Trump explicitly excluded both Israel and the United States. Instead, he suggested that Muslim-majority countries contributing troops to a future international stabilization force would be responsible for neutralizing Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank.

This maneuver effectively shifts the unfinished business of the war onto Muslim armies, insulating both Israel and the United States from further direct confrontation. The irony is stark. After years of overwhelming Israeli military force, backed unconditionally by Washington, Hamas remains intact, operational, and central to negotiations that produced the ceasefire itself. Unable to dismantle Hamas militarily, the architects of the war now appear intent on outsourcing the risk, bloodshed, and political fallout to others.

The consequences of such a strategy could be profound. Hamas has already made clear that it will not disarm unless Israel fully complies with the ceasefire and pursues the peace plan objectively and without violations—conditions Israel has historically resisted. If Muslim forces are deployed under these circumstances, they risk being drawn into direct confrontation with Hamas, igniting backlash not only on the battlefield but within their own societies. What is presented as an international stabilization effort thus carries the seeds of a broader regional rupture, transforming a Palestinian struggle into an intra-Muslim conflict while those who failed to resolve it step aside.

Parallel to Gaza, Netanyahu used the Washington stage to revive and intensify a familiar and increasingly toxic narrative about Iran. Despite more than fifteen years of sanctions, covert operations, regional confrontations, and direct military attacks—including recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that Trump openly defended as having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program—Netanyahu showed no sign of restraint. He once again warned that Iran remains on the brink of producing a nuclear bomb and is expanding missile capabilities that could allegedly reach the United States itself, framing Iran not only as a regional threat but as a direct danger to American security.

This rhetoric is strikingly familiar. Similar claims were made about Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other states, each time serving as justification for intervention, destabilization, or regime collapse. In each case, the aftermath brought prolonged chaos rather than security. Yet the pattern appears to be repeating. Netanyahu’s renewed alarmism suggests that another chapter is already being written, one aimed not merely at containment but at regime change in Iran.

Recent developments inside Iran add weight to these concerns. Widespread strikes and protests have erupted over sharp economic deterioration, with Iran’s currency reportedly losing around 40 percent of its value in the wake of the recent Israel-Iran confrontation. While Iran’s internal economic challenges are complex and longstanding, the timing underscores how economic pressure is increasingly being weaponized as a tool of coercion. The tightening grip of sanctions, financial isolation, and strategic pressure points to a coordinated effort by the United States and Israel to use economic collapse as a lever to provoke internal unrest and ultimately reshape Iran’s political order.

Globally, reaction to this convergence of military threats and economic warfare has been far from uniform. European governments and international institutions have called for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy, warning that perpetual coercion undermines global stability and the non-proliferation regime itself. Several Arab states, once cautiously open to normalization with Israel, are growing increasingly uneasy with policies that appear dismissive of humanitarian law and regional balance.

Within the United States, divisions are also sharpening. While Trump’s political base applauds his unyielding support for Israel, critics argue that unconditional backing and escalating threats weaken America’s credibility and entangle it in conflicts with no clear exit. The gap between Washington’s rhetoric and the broader international mood continues to widen.

The Trump–Netanyahu nexus thus represents more than a personal alliance; it reflects a strategic mindset that prioritizes force over diplomacy, personalities over institutions, and short-term political survival over long-term regional stability. By personalizing national destiny, outsourcing unresolved wars, and reviving discredited threat narratives, this approach risks deepening instability rather than resolving it.

If the Middle East is to escape its cycle of destruction, the international community—particularly the Muslim world and multilateral institutions—must resist being drawn into this trap. National interests cannot be subordinated to individual political preservation, nor can peace be built on coercion alone. Without a genuine commitment to accountability, political inclusion, and humanitarian justice, the region will remain hostage to alliances that promise security but consistently deliver ruin.

Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former Press Attaché to Malaysia

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan, USA