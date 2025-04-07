Power outage paralyses Sector G-8: IESCO’s silence adds to residents’ misery

When contacted, the local IESCO (Islamabad Electric Supply Company) officials informed that the transformer servicing our area had gone out of order. Surprisingly, they insisted that all residents must contribute financially to arrange a replacement. This demand appears not only unreasonable but also contrary to the standard operational and billing procedures expected from a public utility service provider like IESCO

ISLAMABAD, APR 7 /DNA/ – In the heart of Pakistan’s capital, Sector G-8 is facing persistent electricity outages that have thrown daily life into disarray. Despite repeated complaints and pleas from residents and business owners, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has shown little to no response—raising serious concerns about governance, infrastructure, and accountability in one of the city’s most central and populous areas.

The frustration extends beyond the home. Shopkeepers and small business owners in G-8 Markaz Awan Plaza —the commercial heartbeat of the area—are reeling from the economic impact. “We’ve had to shut down our shop early multiple times this week,” says Imran Khan, who runs a small electronics repair store. “Without electricity, we can’t work. Every hour we’re closed, we’re losing money—and our customers’ trust.”

Perhaps most concerning is the complete lack of communication from IESCO. Despite the frequency and severity of the outages, no official explanation has been offered, nor has a restoration timeline been shared. Residents allege that their complaints go unanswered and field staff are either unavailable or unwilling to engage.

When contacted, the local IESCO (Islamabad Electric Supply Company) G 8 Circle, officials informed that the transformer servicing our area had gone out of order. Surprisingly, they insisted that all residents must contribute financially to arrange a replacement. This demand appears not only unreasonable but also contrary to the standard operational and billing procedures expected from a public utility service provider like IESCO.

Transformers and other infrastructure components are the responsibility of the utility company, which is tasked with maintaining, repairing, and replacing them as part of their mandate to ensure uninterrupted power supply. IESCO, being a government-regulated entity, collects monthly bills from consumers, which include service charges intended to cover such maintenance and repair work. Therefore, expecting residents to pool money for a new transformer raises serious concerns regarding accountability and transparency.

Furthermore, if there truly are financial constraints or delays in procurement, IESCO has the authority and infrastructure to recover repair or replacement costs through future billing—spreading the expense across the affected consumers in an equitable and officially documented manner. This would not only be more ethical and lawful but would also ensure proper record-keeping and avoid exploitation.

This silence has led to growing speculation about the causes—ranging from outdated infrastructure and maintenance failures to possible load management missteps. However, without transparency, accountability, or even basic updates, the public is left in the dark both literally and figuratively.

What Sector G-8 needs is not just electricity—it needs answers, accountability, and action. IESCO must immediately engage with the public, provide clear communication, and outline a timeline for permanent resolution. The city administration should also intervene to ensure such basic services are not held hostage to bureaucratic neglect.

In conclusion, the request for direct contributions from residents bypasses official channels and raises questions about the legitimacy of such a practice. It is essential for IESCO to adhere to its own protocols and uphold public trust by managing infrastructure issues transparently and professionally, without burdening residents beyond what is already collected through their electricity bills.=DNA

