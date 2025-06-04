Post-war diplomacy: India, Pakistan seek global support

Opinion

Ansar M Bhatti

In the aftermath of a brief but tense military escalation between India and Pakistan, both nations have launched diplomatic offensives aimed at garnering international support. While the dust of confrontation has barely settled, emissaries from New Delhi and Islamabad have been dispatched to various world capitals, each side presenting its narrative and seeking allies in a volatile regional and global climate.

India’s diplomatic effort is being spearheaded by seasoned diplomat and politician Shashi Tharoor, known for his articulate and persuasive style. Tharoor has led delegations to Western and Asian capitals, where the focus appears to be on framing Pakistan as an aggressor and warning of the risks posed by what India perceives as Pakistan’s use of proxies and cross-border adventurism. Indian officials have hinted at the possibility of further preemptive action, creating unease in diplomatic circles.

In contrast, Pakistan has opted for a multi-pronged diplomatic approach. Several teams have been formed, with the primary group led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Pakistan’s outreach focuses on explaining the circumstances under which it responded to Indian aggression. Pakistani representatives have emphasized that their military response was reactive, not provocative, and highlighted the potential dangers of unchecked escalation between two nuclear-armed states.

While both sides have been active, international observers suggest that Pakistan may have had more success in presenting its narrative. Islamabad’s emphasis on restraint, self-defense, and adherence to international norms has resonated with several countries and international organizations. Pakistan’s diplomats have also focused on the human rights situation in Kashmir and the risks posed by India’s increasingly unilateral policies in the region.

Despite the diplomatic hustle, security officials in Pakistan remain on high alert. Intelligence assessments indicate the possibility of another Indian military strike, though the mode and scale remain uncertain. Speculation is rife that India may explore a naval route, possibly targeting Pakistan’s maritime assets or coastal infrastructure.

In anticipation of such a scenario, the Pakistan Navy has heightened its readiness levels. Naval units have been deployed to key positions, and joint exercises have been accelerated. According to senior defense sources, Pakistan is prepared to meet any aggression with a “full spectrum response,” signaling that any attempt to destabilize the region could have grave consequences.

Another flashpoint in the India-Pakistan standoff is the future of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation. The treaty has survived multiple wars and political upheavals, serving as a rare example of cooperation between the two rivals. However, India has recently indicated that it may withdraw from or unilaterally modify the treaty, an action widely considered illegal under international law.

So far, India has not followed through with concrete steps to halt the flow of river waters into Pakistan. However, experts warn that any such move would significantly heighten tensions and possibly trigger a broader conflict. Water is a critical resource for Pakistan, and any disruption in its availability could endanger agriculture, livelihoods, and economic stability.

Pakistan has raised the issue at international forums, warning that tampering with the treaty could set a dangerous precedent. Islamabad views India’s threats as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure and escalate tensions without direct confrontation.

Both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons, a factor that makes any military conflict between them exponentially more dangerous. Pakistan’s officials have repeatedly warned that a full-scale war would be catastrophic for both nations and could destabilize the broader South Asian region.

Despite these warnings, Indian rhetoric has remained aggressive. Some Indian leaders have hinted that the time has come to “settle scores,” reflecting a hardline nationalist sentiment. Such posturing may play well domestically, but it fuels anxiety in diplomatic circles about the potential for miscalculation.

What makes the current situation even more tragic is that both India and Pakistan are grappling with profound internal challenges. Poverty, inflation, unemployment, and social unrest plague both nations. Resources that should be directed toward education, healthcare, and economic development are instead being funneled into military preparedness.

This shared vulnerability underscores the need for dialogue and de-escalation. While governments may be locked in conflict, the people of both nations face similar struggles. Analysts argue that true security will only come when the two countries prioritize human development over militarization.

At the heart of the India-Pakistan conflict lies the Kashmir dispute—a territorial conflict that has festered since the partition in 1947. Both nations claim the region in full but control different parts. The revocation of Article 370 by India in 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has further strained ties. Pakistan sees the move as an illegal annexation, while India considers it a sovereign matter.

Resolving the Kashmir issue is critical to achieving lasting peace. However, meaningful dialogue has been absent for years. Pakistan insists that any talks must include the Kashmiri people and be based on United Nations resolutions, while India maintains that Kashmir is an internal affair.

The international community, particularly major powers like the United States and China, has a significant role to play. Both countries enjoy strategic partnerships with India and Pakistan, respectively. They must use their influence to encourage restraint and mediate a peaceful resolution. Instead of taking sides, global actors should act as facilitators of dialogue.

The United Nations, too, must move beyond issuing statements and take concrete steps to prevent further escalation. Confidence-building measures, backchannel diplomacy, and third-party mediation could all contribute to reducing tensions.

The current post-war scenario offers both danger and opportunity. The danger lies in missteps, miscalculations, or deliberate provocations that could lead to another war—potentially one with nuclear consequences. The opportunity lies in choosing dialogue over destruction.

For that to happen, leaders on both sides must rise above populism and nationalism. They must act not just as politicians, but as statesmen—guided by the long-term welfare of their people, not short-term political gain.

The world cannot afford a war between two nuclear powers. And India and Pakistan, with their shared history, culture, and aspirations, owe it to their citizens to choose peace over conflict, dialogue over war, and cooperation over confrontation.