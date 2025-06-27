Post-SC verdict party position: Govt secures two-thirds majority in NA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: The political landscape of the National Assembly has shifted dramatically following the Supreme Court’s verdict restoring 77 reserved seats, 22 of which belong to the Lower House. The ruling coalition has now secured a two-thirds majority, strengthening its legislative power significantly.

According to details, the number of members in the ruling alliance has increased from 213 to 232 after the restoration of reserved seats, giving the coalition firm control over the 336-member lower house. This new majority is expected to boost the government’s ability to pass key constitutional amendments and legislation without resistance.

Seat distribution post-verdict

Out of the 22 restored reserved seats in the National Assembly:

PML-N has gained 14 seats, raising its total to 124 members

PPP has secured 5 additional seats, increasing its strength to 75 members

Before the verdict, the party-wise position in the ruling coalition was as follows:

PML-N: 110 seats

PPP: 70 seats

MQM-P: 22 seats

PML-Q: 5 seats

Others: 6

Total (Ruling Alliance): 213 seats

With the new numbers, the alliance now holds 232 seats, crossing the critical two-thirds majority threshold of 224 required in the 336-seat assembly.

Opposition strength

On the other hand, the opposition’s numbers have slightly increased as well:

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC): 80 members

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has been awarded 3 seats, now holding 11 seats in total

Independent PTI-backed members: 8

Others: 4

This brings the total opposition strength to 103.

Sources in the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed that an updated party position will be issued once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officially notifies the allocation of the restored reserved seats.