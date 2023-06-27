Post census survey to commence from July 8

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 (DNA) — The Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) has decided to start Post Enumeration Survey from 8th July, 2023 for validating the provisional data collected during the country’s first-ever digital census.

According to details, the decision was taken during 16th Meeting of Census Monitoring Committee (CMC), chaired by Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

It was decided to conduct enumeration in three (3) districts of Kohistan that are remaining and snow-bound areas of KP, AJ&K and GB from 8th July, 2023. The meeting was attended by all members of Census Monitoring Committee including Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Amin ul Haque.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal directed that the Post Enumeration Survey has to be completed within 15 days with due diligence for increasing credibility of the exercise. Further, he requested all Chief Secretaries to direct CDOs/DCs/ACs to provide completion certificates of Field Enumeration of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2023 by 15th July, 2023.

The meeting also approved the work plan, methodology and sample design for conducting Post Enumeration Survey by using the Stratified Sampling Technique.

It was further decided in meeting that for Post Enumeration Survey NADRA will ensure provision of software by today for testing purpose.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem uz Zafar presented strategy and mechanism of Post Enumeration Survey devised according to guidelines of Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Post Enumeration Survey is another step to gain the confidence and acceptability of stakeholders on the process of Digital Census and is part of the plan approved by CCI for the first ever digital Census.

The planning minister also directed to provide the allocated budget to all stakeholders proportionally to avoid any inconvenience in conduct of PES. — DNA