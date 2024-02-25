Portuguese writer to spend busy time in Islamabad
DNA
LAHORE: After participating in the Lahore Literary Festival held from 23rd to 25th February, the acclaimed Portuguese writer José Luis Peixoto will be in Islamabad between Monday 26th till Wednesday 28th.
In Islamabad, Monday 26th at the Pakistan Academy of Letters, the author will engage with Pakistanis writers, journalists, and intellectuals.
The next day José Luis Peixoto will interact with audiences of students and professors from Islamabad Universities, NUST – National University of Science and Technology on Tuesday 27th, and NUML – National University of Modern Languages on Wednesday 28th.
