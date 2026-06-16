Portuguese National Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – The National Day of the Portuguese Republic was commemorated with great fervor and diplomatic warmth at a ceremony held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Ch. Salik Hussain, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was also attended by a distinguished array of government dignitaries, including Ministers Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, and Barrister Aqeel, alongside Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi.

The diplomatic corps was well-represented at the celebration, with the Ambassador of the European Union and the Ambassador of Portugal, Paulo Guedes Domingues, also in attendance.

The highlight of the evening was a ceremonial cake-cutting, symbolizing the enduring friendship and cooperative ties between Pakistan and Portugal. The dignitaries jointly cut the cake to mark the Portuguese National Day, fostering an atmosphere of goodwill and mutual respect.

The reception provided a platform for high-level interactions, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations across various sectors. The event concluded with a toast to the prosperity and continued friendship between the people of Pakistan and Portugal.