ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – Paulo Rangel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on 22–23 November 2026, marking an important milestone in the longstanding bilateral relations between Portugal and Pakistan, as the two countries commemorate the 77th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The high-level visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen political, diplomatic, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. During the visit, Minister Paulo Rangel is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and the Chief of Defence Forces. The visit will also include delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, providing an important platform to exchange views on bilateral cooperation, regional and international developments, and matters of mutual interest.

The visit also carries special cultural significance as Portugal and Pakistan celebrate 77 years of diplomatic relations. As part of the commemorative programme, a special concert featuring renowned Portuguese guitarist Pedro Jóia will be held at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, on 22 November 2026. The performance will showcase Portugal’s rich musical heritage and provide an opportunity to celebrate the cultural bonds and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

A major highlight of the visit will be its strong economic and business dimension. Accompanying Minister Paulo Rangel will be a business delegation comprising approximately 20 Portuguese companies representing diverse sectors of the economy. The delegation’s participation reflects Portugal’s growing interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan and strengthening commercial partnerships between the two countries.

On 23 November, the Portugal–Pakistan Business Forum will be held at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Forum will bring together Portuguese and Pakistani business leaders, investors, government representatives and institutional stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities, facilitate business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, and promote partnerships, joint ventures and long-term economic cooperation.

The Forum will conclude with a closing session, followed by the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This engagement will underscore the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, fostering institutional partnerships and translating shared business interests into tangible outcomes.

In addition, the Portuguese delegation will participate in the Portugal–Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), alongside a series of business-to-business meetings and engagements with Pakistani companies and relevant institutions. These engagements aim to establish direct business connections, identify potential areas of investment and expand market access for enterprises in both countries.

Portugal and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on 7th November 1949 and have since maintained friendly relations based on mutual respect and cooperation. Over the years, both countries have continued to explore opportunities for closer engagement in political dialogue, trade, investment, education, culture and other areas of shared interest.

The visit of Minister Paulo Rangel, accompanied by a substantial business delegation, represents an important opportunity to translate the longstanding friendship between Portugal and Pakistan into stronger economic partnerships, enhanced institutional cooperation and renewed political engagement. It underscores the shared commitment of both countries to further deepening bilateral relations and opening new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.