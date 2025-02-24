Portuguese Author Teresa Nicolau to visit Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24 /DNA/ – Portuguese author and journalist, Teresa Nicolau, will be in Islamabad from 25th to 27th February, engaging in several cultural and literary activities. On Tuesday, 25th, Teresa Nicolau will visit the NUST University, with the Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva, holding an interactive session with students and professors, discussing arts, society, literature, journalism, and cross-cultural narratives.

On Wednesday, 26th, she will have a session at the Pakistan Academy of Letters, where she will interact with intellectuals, media, and cultural figures for discussions on heritage, culture, language, communication, society, and artistic expression.

Finally, on Thursday, 27th, Teresa Nicolau and Portuguese Ambassador Frederico Silva will attend an event hosted by the Roots Millennium Schools at Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad, where she will engage with students and their parents on the significance of literature and culture in shaping perspectives and societies.

All those events and session are managed by the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad in cooperation with Islamabad entities and universities with the support of Camões Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I. P, underscoring Portugal’s commitment to cultural exchange and literary collaborations.