Portuguese Ambassador visits Muslim hands educational complex in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD, OCT 3 /DNA/ – Portuguese Ambassador Paulo Miguel Domingues, accompanied by a delegation from the Embassy of Portugal, visited the Muslim Hands Educational Complex here and reviewed the educational, vocational training and sports activities being carried out by Muslim Hands International.

The delegation included Ricardo Ramos, Director FC Porto, David Tomas Portugal and Hassan Masood Khawaja, Director Forward Sports.

Syed Zia-ul-Noor Shah, Country Director Muslim Hands Pakistan, and Arsalan Nusrat, Head of Programme, Muslim Hands Global, briefed the delegation on various projects and initiatives of the organisation.

The ambassador and members of the delegation visited different sections of the Educational Complex, educational facilities and the sports complex. They were given detailed briefings on educational programmes, vocational training, modern education, student development and sports activities.

The delegation was informed that Muslim Hands International is implementing various projects in different countries in the fields of humanitarian welfare, education, healthcare, skills development and social development. In Pakistan, its educational centres in different cities, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, are providing quality education and vocational training opportunities to children and youth.

The delegation was also briefed on initiatives aimed at promoting extracurricular activities, particularly sports, including efforts to provide opportunities to street children and youth from underprivileged communities to participate in football and other positive activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Paulo Miguel Domingues appreciated the services of Muslim Hands International in the fields of education, humanitarian welfare, vocational and technical training, modern education and sports.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities available at the Educational Complex and the quality of training being provided to students.

The Portuguese ambassador also expressed his best wishes for Pakistan and its people and stressed the importance of further promoting the longstanding friendly relations and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal.

He said greater interaction and cooperation between the two countries would help further strengthen their friendship and growing partnership.

Project Director Muslim Hands Educational Complex Amjad Mahmood Siddiqui, Manager PR & Communications Rehan Tahir, Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood Allah Walay, Iftikhar Ahmed Butt, President Baba-e-Sahafat Press Club Wazirabad, Sabir Hussain Butt, Syed Zameer Kazmi, Saifullah Butt, Mian Shehbaz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood Hashmi, Najeebullah Malik and others were also present on the occasion.

At the conclusion of the visit, the ambassador appreciated the services of Muslim Hands Educational Complex and observed that empowering the younger generation through education, skills development and sports was essential for sustainable social development.