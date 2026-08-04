Portugal–Pakistan relations poised for a quantum leap

An exclusive conversation with Ambassador Paulo Domingues

EXCLUSIVE

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: His Excellency Paulo Domingues, the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, sat down with Centreline, Daily Islamabad Post, and the Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) to share his vision for the future of bilateral relations. Having only recently arrived in Islamabad, Ambassador Domingues spoke with optimism and conviction about the opportunities that lie ahead for Portugal and Pakistan.

Domingues began by describing the honor he feels in representing Portugal in Pakistan, a country he called “strategically important, remarkably resilient, and blessed with extraordinary human potential.” His immediate priority, he explained, is to bring the two nations closer together. Diplomatic relations between Portugal and Pakistan span more than seven decades, but he believes there is still untapped potential to elevate them to a new level. He outlined three main areas of focus during his tenure: strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and business cooperation, and deepening people‑to‑people contacts through education, culture, and tourism. Sustained dialogue, mutual trust, and regular high‑level exchanges, he said, will allow both countries to build a stronger and more dynamic partnership.

On the economic front, Domingues acknowledged that trade between Portugal and Pakistan remains modest but insisted that the scope for expansion is enormous. Textiles, he noted, will continue to be a central pillar of the relationship, given Pakistan’s global standing as a textile producer and Portugal’s reputation for innovation and high‑value textile industries.

He sees opportunities for collaboration in technology, design, sustainability, and value‑added production. Beyond textiles, he highlighted promising sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agribusiness, engineering, and water management. Portugal, he explained, has internationally recognized expertise in renewable energy, digital transformation, smart cities, and the ocean economy—areas where Portuguese companies can become valuable partners for Pakistan’s development ambitions.

“Our objective should not simply be to trade more,” he emphasized, “but to build long‑term partnerships that generate investment, innovation, and employment in both countries.”

Culture, Domingues believes, is one of the strongest bridges between nations. He revealed plans to expand academic cooperation between Portuguese and Pakistani universities, encourage student mobility, strengthen research partnerships, and promote the Portuguese language. Discussions are already underway to introduce Portuguese language teaching in Pakistani universities, while exchanges in cinema, music, literature, gastronomy, and contemporary arts are also being explored. He stressed that cultural diplomacy is vital because “the more our peoples know each other, the stronger our friendship becomes.”

Tourism is another area where Domingues sees great potential. Portugal has become one of Europe’s most attractive destinations, known for its safety, hospitality, rich history, beautiful coastline, and diverse cultural experiences. He expressed a desire to welcome more Pakistani visitors for tourism, business, education, and family travel. At the same time, he praised Pakistan’s breathtaking mountain landscapes, ancient civilizations, Buddhist heritage, vibrant cities, and renowned hospitality, describing the country as a “truly unique destination.” Improving connectivity, increasing visibility through promotion, and facilitating exchanges between travel operators, he said, could significantly boost tourist flows in both directions.

As a member of the European Union, Portugal views Pakistan as an important partner in South Asia. Domingues emphasized that Portugal supports constructive engagement between the EU and Pakistan based on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared interests. While trade remains central, cooperation extends to education, climate action, migration, counter‑terrorism, regional stability, and sustainable development. He praised Pakistan’s contributions to international peacekeeping and its efforts to promote dialogue in a complex regional environment, noting that the EU–Pakistan partnership has matured considerably in recent years.

Domingues also spoke warmly about the Pakistani diaspora in Portugal, which now numbers around 50,000 people. He described them as an important and valued part of Portuguese society, contributing as entrepreneurs, students, and families. Diasporas, he said, often become the strongest ambassadors between countries, building business networks, encouraging investment, promoting tourism, and creating lasting human connections. He believes the Pakistani community in Portugal can play an increasingly important role in bridging the two nations.

Climate change, Domingues stressed, is one of the defining challenges of our time. Portugal has accumulated expertise in renewable energy, water management, coastal protection, environmental technologies, and climate adaptation, while Pakistan has experienced firsthand the devastating consequences of climate‑related disasters. He sees genuine potential for collaboration in water efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, environmental innovation, and disaster resilience. Such partnerships, he argued, would benefit both countries while contributing to global sustainability.

Reflecting on his first impressions of Pakistan, Domingues said he has been touched by the warmth, generosity, and hospitality of the people. He praised Pakistan’s entrepreneurial spirit, youthful population, cultural richness, and determination to continue developing despite challenges. His message to the Pakistani people was simple yet heartfelt: “Portugal sees Pakistan as an important partner and a valued friend. I look forward to travelling across the country, meeting people from all walks of life, listening, learning, and working together to build an even stronger relationship between our two nations.”

With conviction, Ambassador Domingues concluded that the future of Portugal–Pakistan relations is bright. Through dialogue, trust, and cooperation, he believes both countries can achieve much more together than they can apart.