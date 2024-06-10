Portugal National Day celebrated in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JUN 10 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing, joined Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Director General ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, and Ambassador of Portugal Fredrico Silva to celebrate Portugal’s National Day in Islamabad.
The dignitaries marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Portugal.
The event underscored the mutual respect and cooperation shared by both nations.DNA
