Portugal National Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17 /DNA/ – The National Day of Portugal was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Professional Education, gracing the occasion as chief guests.

The event also commemorated 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, highlighting the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The guests participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties and shared commitment to further strengthening mutual collaboration in trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Silva expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s longstanding partnership and emphasized the importance of deepening engagement in diverse fields. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to fostering stronger relations with Portugal, acknowledging the role of diplomacy in promoting peace and prosperity.=DNA