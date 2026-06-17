Portugal marks national day with commitment to friendship with Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17 — The Embassy of Portugal hosted a grand reception at Serena Hotel to celebrate the Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities, reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Portugal and Pakistan.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who served as Chief Guest, alongside other distinguished dignitaries including Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Mueen Wattoo, Governor of Sindh Syed Nehal Hashmi, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, and former Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Sheikh.

Welcoming the guests, the Ambassador of Portugal Paulo Guedes Domingues highlighted the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, describing the partnership as one built on “Dosti aur Bharosa — friendship and trust.” He praised Pakistan’s hospitality, noting that he and his family felt deeply at home since arriving in Islamabad earlier this year.

The Ambassador underscored Portugal’s commitment to strengthening ties in politics, trade, academia, and people-to-people exchanges. He noted that nearly 50,000 Pakistanis now reside in Portugal, contributing positively to Portuguese society and serving as “ambassadors of friendship” between the two countries.

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Portugal’s successful bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (2027–2028), pledging closer cooperation in multilateral diplomacy. Commending Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace, he welcomed Islamabad’s mediation efforts in Geneva, calling them a “powerful reminder that diplomacy can prevail over conflict.”

The evening featured Portuguese cuisine, including bacalhau, piri-piri chicken, and the famous pastel de nata, offering guests a taste of Portugal’s culinary heritage.Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador declared: “Portugal and Pakistan may stand at opposite ends of the map, but friendship is not measured in kilometres. It is measured in trust, goodwill, and the courage to build a common future together.