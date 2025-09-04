Portugal holds day of mourning as crash toll rises to 17 dead

Lisbon, Sept 4 (AFP/APP):Portugal held a day of national mourning on Thursday as the death toll from the derailment of one of Lisbon’s iconic funiculars rose to 17 people, with 21 injured.

The accident Wednesday evening in one of the capital’s most popular tourist spots saw the yellow Gloria funicular veer off a steep stretch of tracks near Liberty Avenue and crash into a building.

At least 11 foreigners were among the injured — two Germans, two Spaniards, a Frenchwoman, an Italian, a Swiss national, a Canadian, a South Korean, a Moroccan and a person from Cape Verde, emergency services said, updating the death toll, which previously stood at 15.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available. Fifteen people — eight men and seven women — were killed instantly and two people died later.

Authorities halted Lisbon’s three other funiculars “to check the conditions and safety of their operations”, said municipal civil protection spokeswoman Margarida Castro.

The German foreign ministry said its Lisbon embassy was working with local authorities on identifying the victims.