Pakistan, Portugal Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Ties as Diplomatic Relations Mark 77 Years

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Pakistan has Portugal’s full support for the European Union’s (EU) GSP+ status, Portuguese Minister for Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel said on Monday during Pakistan-Portugal delegation-level talks held in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s current GSP+ status is set to expire in 2027, after which Islamabad will seek a renewal.

GSP+ status is a special incentive awarded to developing countries to “pursue sustainable development and good governance” in exchange for cutting import duties to zero on two-thirds of the tariff lines of its exports.

The status was granted to Pakistan in 2014, resulting in a 108 per cent increase in Pakistani textile exports to the EU due to concessional tariffs.

In October 2023, the European Parliament unanimously voted to extend the GSP+ status for another four years until 2027 for developing countries, including Pakistan.

The upcoming GSP+ monitoring mission will scrutinise Pakistan’s record on 32 international conventions tied to the trade scheme. Maintaining GSP+ status is critical for Pakistan to keep export costs low.

Rangel, in his remarks, stressed that both Pakistan and the EU would mutually benefit from cooperation, adding that “we should not hesitate on developing these bilateral platforms”.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

In his remarks, DPM Dar said, “Our focus is on strengthening our political ties, expanding bilateral trade and promoting investment.”

‘I conveyed thanks and appreciation for Portugal’s support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status and sought its continued support under the new EU framework. The scheme remains a cornerstone of Pakistan–EU economic cooperation. It supports trade, employment and sustainable development in Pakistan. We remain committed to implementing the relevant international conventions and to our continued engagement with the EU’.

He proposed that the two countries regularly convene the Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum to help Pakistani and Portuguese companies “identify trading partners and explore joint venture opportunities”.

He also suggested that the two delegations identify proposals for progress and review implementation through bilateral political consultations.

The two ministers also agreed to set up a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Pakistan and Portugal. Dar said the JMC would help promote business, trade and investment between the two countries by identifying the “hurdles” for consideration.

Dar added that he and his Portuguese counterpart agreed that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries should be considered as well.

Rangel said this was the first visit to Pakistan by a Portuguese delegation in 19 years.

“We look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship in the economic area,” he said. He elaborated that a JMC would help “boost the economic dynamics of our relationship”.

Rangel praised Pakistan for its role as a “peace-building actor at a global level” as well as its efforts in Middle East diplomacy and the Palestine issue.

The visiting dignitary said that Portugal had a lot to learn from Pakistan, as it enters the United Nations Security Council.

The Portuguese FM added, “We really want to keep this bilateral political dialogue very intense during the two years that we will be holding a mandate in the Security Council of the United Nations because we know how attached Pakistan is to multilateralism, to the Charter of the United Nations, and to building peace and prosperity across the world”.

Referring to Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the US-Iran conflict, Rangel said: “Without your mediation, we are fully aware that things would have been much more difficult than they are.”

He also acknowledged the Pakistani diaspora in Portugal, describing it as “a quite dynamic and well-integrated community”.

Concluding his remarks, the Portuguese FM described his visit to Pakistan as “very fruitful and very positive”.

Previously, Rangel reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Rangel made these remarks during a meeting with DPM Dar at the FO in Islamabad, where the Portuguese minister arrived on Sunday on a two-day visit.

In today’s meeting, Rangel and Dar reviewed the “longstanding and friendly relations between Pakistan and Portugal as the two countries mark 77 years of diplomatic relations”, the FO statement said.=DNA