Portugal embassy hosts inaugural Chess Tournament in Islamabad

Ansar M Bhatti / DNA

ISLAMABAD, July 18: In a unique blend of sportsmanship and diplomacy, the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, in collaboration with Serena Hotels and the Chess Federation of Pakistan, organized the first-ever Portugal-Pakistan Chess Tournament. Held at Kehkashan Hall I of Serena Hotel.The tournament brought together a diverse group of players and guests, creating an intellectually stimulating environment and deepening cultural connections between the two nations.

The event was part of the concluding celebrations of Portugal’s National Day in Pakistan and coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Portugal and Pakistan—a milestone that underlines the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The tournament kicked off at 10:30 AM and saw participation from around 40 chess players, including seasoned professionals, young enthusiasts, and hobbyists, ranging in age and background. Among the notable attendees were ambassadors from Morocco, Yemen, and Turkmenistan, who also joined the chess matches, adding a distinct diplomatic flair to the occasion.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Frederico Silva, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to Serena Hotels for co-organizing the event and extended appreciation to the Chess Federation of Pakistan for their support in facilitating the matches. Ambassador Silva highlighted the symbolic importance of the event, noting that chess is more than a game—it is a medium of strategic engagement, intellectual development, and cross-cultural understanding.

“This tournament is a reflection of our belief in building bridges between people through cultural and intellectual exchange,” said Ambassador Silva. “As we mark 75 years of Portugal-Pakistan relations, it is important to celebrate not just political and economic cooperation but also our shared human values—something that chess uniquely embodies.”

Adding to the diplomatic atmosphere, many members of Islamabad’s civil society, diplomatic corps, and official entities attended the event, turning it into a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and camaraderie. The event was open to families and the general public, making it accessible to a broad audience and creating a festive, welcoming ambiance.

Serena Hotels, known for its commitment to promoting sports diplomacy, played a central role in bringing the event to life. Syed Fahim Inam, Chief Marketing Officer Group of Serena Hotels, emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering such cultural and sporting events.

“We are proud to partner with the Embassy of Portugal in promoting chess, a game that enhances critical thinking and brings people together,” said Inam. “Under our sports diplomacy initiative, Serena Hotels is committed to supporting similar events in the future that contribute to peace, development, and international friendship.”

The venue was thoughtfully arranged to reflect the prestige of the event. Tables adorned with chessboards were spaced throughout the hall, allowing participants to engage in games surrounded by an atmosphere of concentration and mutual respect. Spectators moved quietly among the tables, watching matches unfold and appreciating the strategic brilliance of the players.

While the primary goal of the tournament was not competition but rather connection, the games were played with serious intent and spirit. Both new and experienced players demonstrated a high level of skill and sportsmanship, highlighting the strong potential for chess to flourish further in Pakistan with institutional support.

The tournament also showcased the growing role of Islamabad as a hub for international cultural engagement. By hosting such a multifaceted event, the city reinforced its image as an inclusive, vibrant, and intellectually dynamic capital that welcomes diverse initiatives from around the globe.

Chess, with its universal appeal and emphasis on mental discipline, proved to be an ideal medium for such an endeavor. It transcended linguistic and cultural barriers, allowing players and spectators alike to engage in meaningful, non-verbal communication and strategic exchange. In doing so, the Portugal-Pakistan Chess Tournament fulfilled its broader purpose—of using sports as a vehicle for diplomacy, development, and dialogue.

As the final matches concluded and participants gathered for group photographs and informal conversation, there was a shared sense that this was not merely an event but the beginning of a tradition. With Portugal and Pakistan reaffirming their strong diplomatic ties, and with institutions like Serena Hotels committed to fostering more such exchanges, the tournament marked a hopeful and inspiring chapter in bilateral relations.

This event demonstrated how cultural diplomacy, when blended with timeless games like chess, can become a powerful tool to bring communities and nations closer. The success of the first Portugal-Pakistan Chess Tournament sets a promising precedent for future collaborations rooted in respect, intellect, and mutual goodwill.