The Portuguese foreign minister underlined the significance of expanding economic cooperation and announced that an economic forum would be held during his visit to explore new business opportunities between the two countries

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel has emphasized the importance of strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties between Portugal and Pakistan while addressing the inauguration of an exhibition and cultural event at Islamabad Serena Hotel, marking 77 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rangel expressed his pleasure at visiting Pakistan and highlighted ongoing cooperation between the two nations on international and bilateral issues. He noted that discussions with Pakistani leadership have focused on regional and global affairs, including collaboration in multilateral forums and future diplomatic engagement.

The Portuguese foreign minister underlined the significance of expanding economic cooperation and announced that an economic forum would be held during his visit to explore new business opportunities between the two countries.

Rangel described culture as a vital bridge connecting nations and said the exhibition and accompanying concert reflected the deep potential for people-to-people relations. He highlighted the exhibition dedicated to renowned Portuguese poet Luís de Camões, whose literary works and travels across the Indian Ocean region symbolize dialogue among civilizations and mutual understanding between cultures.

He said Camões’ writings offer a humanistic perspective on history, emphasizing cultural exchange, coexistence, and respect for diverse societies. Rangel praised Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and expressed confidence that cultural, political, and economic cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow in the years ahead.

On 23 November, the Portugal–Pakistan Business Forum will be held at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Forum will bring together Portuguese and Pakistani business leaders, investors, government representatives and institutional stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities, facilitate business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, and promote partnerships, joint ventures and long-term economic cooperation.

Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Paulo Miguel Guedes said Portugal and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on 7th November 1949 and have since maintained friendly relations based on mutual respect and cooperation. Over the years, both countries have continued to explore opportunities for closer engagement in political dialogue, trade, investment, education, culture and other areas of shared interest.

The visit of Minister Paulo Rangel, accompanied by a substantial business delegation, represents an important opportunity to translate the longstanding friendship between Portugal and Pakistan into stronger economic partnerships, enhanced institutional cooperation and renewed political engagement. It underscores the shared commitment of both countries to further deepening bilateral relations and opening new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.=DNA