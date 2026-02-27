Friday, February 27, 2026
Portugal ambassador calls on Foreign Secretary review bilateral ties

| February 27, 2026
Portugeese Ambassador Silva meets Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (DNA): Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Frederico Silva, called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal, said in a press release issued by Portuguese embassy.

Ambassador Silva also bid farewell, concluding his tenure in Pakistan.

