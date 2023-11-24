Portugal Acknowledges Nepali Contribution: Second largest South Asian community in the country

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari welcomed Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan in the Embassy.

During his visit to the Embassy, they discussed the Nepal-Portugal bilateral relations and ways to enhance it. Moreover, Ambassador da Silva acknowledged the contribution of Nepali people for social and economic development of Portugal and shared that they are the second largest community from South Asia region in Portugal.

He expressed his happiness on the Government of Nepal decision to open Nepali Embassy in Lisbon which could further develop bilateral relations between our two friendly countries.