Politics of dharnas and IPPs syndrome

Pakistan’s political arena is never short of drama. Every day, political and non-political heavyweights vie for dominance, creating a relentless tug-of-war. As this power struggle continues, the country and its citizens, often referred to as living in the “land of the pure,” suffer immensely at the hands of these actors. The economic situation has deteriorated drastically, leaving many desperate to escape the nation by any means necessary to find relief from their prolonged agony and hardship. For those unable to leave, begging has become a last resort. Reports indicate that the number of beggars in Pakistan has reached twenty million, starkly highlighting the severity of the social, political, and legal injustices plaguing the country.

Iraq recently lodged a complaint with the Pakistani government, revealing that they have identified at least 50,000 Pakistanis who entered Iraq as Zaireens (pilgrims) but never returned. Many of these individuals have resorted to begging in Iraq.

Similarly, Gulf countries have expressed concerns regarding the Pakistani expatriates and labor force. During a Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis meeting, Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Dr. Arshad informed the forum that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait have raised reservations on various issues related to overseas Pakistanis.

The disclosure comes months after the ministry back in September 2023 informed the same body that out of all the Pakistanis leaving the country, beggars are going abroad the most. The official had said that Pakistani beggars travel to Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the guise of ziarat [pilgrimage]. Most people visit KSA on Umrah visas and then indulge in begging-related activities. Out of all the beggars who were arrested, 90% turned out to be Pakistanis, the secretary had said.

The ground realities regarding the plight of ordinary people are far more alarming than reported in the media. Unfortunately, the government and those who actually control it seem least concerned about the suffering of the have-nots and even the middle class. While people continue to endure distress and injustice, the ruling elite is preoccupied with finding ways to extend their rule and suppress the opposition. Corruption reigns supreme in the country, and lawlessness takes a heavy toll on the defenseless masses. Bad governance is rampant, and the disconnect between the electorate and their representatives is growing ever deeper—a fact that often embarrasses politicians, especially when they are ousted from power and no one protests in their support.

The ongoing Jamaat-e-Islami sit-in, like many recent sit-ins, appears to be politically motivated. While these protests often give the impression that they are staged in support of ordinary people, their underlying motives tend to be self-serving and personal. Take, for example, the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek dharna in 2014 against the Nawaz Sharif government. It was initially presented as a movement to overthrow the government due to its failure to address the public’s grievances and protest rigging in the 2013 general elections. However, as events unfolded, it became clear that the true motive was different. The then army chief, Raheel Sharif, was seeking an extension, which Nawaz Sharif was unwilling to grant.

The ongoing JI sit-in has a different approach and goals this time. The primary target appears to be the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), who, according to the JI protesters and even some government officials, have been exploiting the nation for a long time. Interestingly, those currently in power are responsible for these contracts, as they were established during the tenures of either the PML-N or PPP. Additionally, many of the IPPs are owned, directly or indirectly, by leaders of these two parties. Chinese companies also have a significant share in the ownership of these plants.

One aspect of the dharna might be to keep the owners of these plants under pressure for motives that are still unclear, though there likely is more to it than meets the eye. However, a positive outcome of such dharnas is that the public often receives some relief. For example, during Imran Khan’s 2014 dharna, the government refrained from increasing the prices of daily-use items, especially petrol, to avoid further public anger. This time, regarding the issue of the IPPs, people might benefit from a reduction in electricity prices. However, it remains uncertain whether the core issue—the agreements—will be addressed earnestly and effectively.

Crises situations often give rise to numerous controversies. For example, in this particular case, some believe that the government’s days are numbered and that the ongoing protests could lead to its downfall. However, I think this conclusion might be premature, as the core question remains: if not this government, then who would run the country? At the moment, the Establishment does not have a clear alternative to justify the removal of the current government.

The PML-N faces a unique predicament, lacking support both internally and externally. Even its allies, notably the PPP, appear dissatisfied. The Establishment is also gradually withdrawing its backing to avoid public backlash, as the government has seemingly underperformed politically and economically in its initial months. The PML-N can rejuvenate its waning popularity by genuinely aligning with the people’s interests. To stay politically relevant, the party must focus on tangible performance and delivery, particularly in economic matters. Providing significant relief to the populace can greatly enhance its chances of retaining leadership for a full term.

