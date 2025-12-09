Political ties strong, trade must catch up, says Moroccan Ambassador

KARACHI, DEC 8 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune has said that trade between Morocco and Pakistan remains “a little limited and a little shy”, noting that although both countries enjoy excellent political relations, much more needs to be done on the economic and commercial fronts. “We must work together to become more competitive globally,” he added.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Moroccan Envoy said that the responsibility for low trade volumes lies with both business communities. “I am not blaming only the business community of Pakistan; I am equally blaming the business community of Morocco. This is a shared challenge that we must collectively address”, he remarked, emphasizing that trade must become one of the most important pillars of bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting was attended by Honorary Consul General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, members of the KCCI Executive Committee, and members of the Pak–Morocco Business Council.

The Ambassador noted that Morocco and Pakistan possess immense potential for cooperation across multiple sectors, including solar energy, wind energy, green technologies, and tourism. Highlighting Morocco’s strong tourism performance, he said the kingdom had welcomed 18 million tourists by the end of November 2024 and continues to invest heavily in developing the sector.

He further informed that Morocco will jointly host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, an event expected to attract a global influx of visitors. “We look forward to receiving more Pakistanis visiting Morocco, not only for the World Cup, but also for business-to-business engagements”, he added.

The Ambassador stressed the need for Pakistan’s business community to seize the opportunity to visit Morocco, explore its markets, and tap its vast potential. “We have a visionary leader, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who has been guiding Morocco’s development at all levels. We need you, the business community of Pakistan, to explore opportunities in the Kingdom of Morocco, enhance your presence, and strengthen our economic partnership.”

Honorary Consul General of Morocco in Karachi, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, while inviting KCCI to send a business delegation to Morocco, stated that business delegations from various sectors across Pakistan visit Morocco every year, where meetings are arranged with Moroccan chambers and leading businesspersons. He added that initiatives such as the annual Biryani Festival, fashion shows and other trade promotional activities, organized in Morocco to promote Pakistani products including Basmati rice, have been yielding encouraging results and strengthening people-to-people and trade linkages.

He noted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Morocco has reached US$800 million, and expressed optimism that with continued collective efforts, the trade volume could soon cross the US$1 billion mark. “I have been serving as Honorary Consul General for the past 19 years and have been doing business in Morocco for more than 35 years, making this country my second home”, he remarked, adding that Pakistan and Morocco continue to progress together not only as brotherly nations but also due to their strong cultural affinities.

He observed that nearly 60 to 70 percent of Pakistan’s exports are directed towards the US and Europe, whereas Africa, with its sizeable 1.5 billion population, remains an under-explored yet highly promising market. Morocco, he emphasized, enjoys free trade agreements with Europe, 54 African nations in Africa, and Türkiye as well, offering an excellent opportunity for Pakistani businesses to leverage Morocco’s strategic access to these vast markets.

Earlier, President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while welcoming the Moroccan Ambassador, noted that Morocco holds a strategically significant position as a gateway between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Likewise, Pakistan, particularly Karachi, serves as the economic hub of South Asia. This unique geographical and economic complementarity creates vast potential for expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment, and strengthening overall economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that the business community firmly believes Morocco and Pakistan share significant untapped potential across a wide range of sectors, including textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and surgical goods, information technology and digital services, agriculture and food processing, tourism, culture and hospitality, renewable energy and mining, engineering products, as well as logistics and shipping linkages between African and South Asian markets. He added that there is tremendous scope for developing joint ventures that combine Pakistan’s manufacturing strengths with Morocco’s strategic geographic position and its extensive trade agreements with African and European nations.

He further said that the Karachi Chamber has consistently advocated for enhancing Pakistan’s trade footprint in Africa under the “Look Africa” policy. Morocco, being a stable, progressive, and business-friendly country, offers an ideal gateway for Pakistani exporters and investors seeking entry into the African continent. “We would also welcome initiatives such as business-to-business engagements, exchange of trade delegations, sector-specific visits, and the signing of MoUs to deepen cooperation between both countries”, he noted, adding that KCCI stands fully prepared to work closely with the Embassy of Morocco to facilitate these efforts and connect the Moroccan business community with Pakistan’s largest Chamber.

He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Morocco in Karachi, whose tireless contributions have played a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations.