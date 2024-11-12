Polish embassy hosts celebration for independence and armed forces day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – The Polish Embassy in Pakistan hosted a special event to mark Poland’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day, commemorating Poland’s rebirth as a sovereign state following World War I. The ceremony, held in Islamabad, brought together esteemed guests including the Honorable Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, members of the National Assembly and Senate, representatives of federal and provincial authorities, and ambassadors and diplomats from the international community.

In his welcome address, the Polish Ambassador extended gratitude to the distinguished guests for joining in the celebration, honoring Poland’s journey toward independence and the establishment of its armed forces. He noted that these national events mark a proud history for Poland, symbolizing resilience and the triumph of sovereignty after decades of foreign rule and partitions.

The occasion served as a reminder of Poland’s commitment to international cooperation and friendship, reinforcing ties between Poland and Pakistan, as well as the broader diplomatic community.

In Poland’s history, independence and freedom have always been defined by their precarious nature: nevergiven nor to be taken for granted. They had to be fought for and defended.

Today is no different. The Russian aggression against Ukraine has awakened olddemons, who can only be contained by Ukraine’s victory. The aggressor must be repelled not rewarded. This is key to a just and lasting peace not only in Europe but also in other corners of the world. For that to happen, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and help the Ukrainian people to defend themselves.

We will continue to urge for full protection of the civilian population in Gaza and Lebanon and full application of the humanitarian law in that conflict. Poland sent humanitarian aid to those affected. Tragically, one of Polish aid workers was killed while delivering assistance to the Palestinians. Moreover, a just and lasting peace in Middle East can only be ensured when the Palestinian people realize their right to live in their own state, side by side with Israel. Such also is a lesson from the history of my country.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We have listened to three anthems today. In addition to the Polish and Pakistani anthems, we also played a exert from Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, which is the European Union’s anthem. Since Poland is going to assume the presidency in the European Union from January 1st, 2025, it gives us a special reason to highlight Europe’s unity during our national celebration.

Dear Friends,

Poland and Pakistan continue to work for the development of our bilateral relation. The trade between our countries gradually approaches 1 billion USD. Pakistan benefits from the trade preferences under the GSP plus scheme, which makes the single European market its greatest export destination. Polish investors in the gas sector have proven to be successful and resilient.Orlen-Polish Oil and Gas Company carries on gas exploration projects in Sindh and Exalo Drilling – which is also our sponsor today –provides valuable services for the Pakistani industry.

Growth potential in trade and investment means very little, if we are not able to tap into it. That is why our Embassy organized a first in many years trade mission to Pakistan this year. Under the program GreenEvo, we brought in a number of young and promising entrepreneurs, who promoted green and smart technological solutions to the challenges resulting from the climate change. I am happy to note that some conversations which began during this mission are continued.

I would like to congratulate Pakistan for assuming a membership in the Security Council. Only few years ago, when Poland sat on the Security Council, we developed a very productive cooperation with Pakistan. For example, our both countries worked closely to establish the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

We look forward to working with Pakistan to strengthen the international order enshrined in the UN Charter. In today’s fraught international environment, we need reconfirmation of universal norms such as respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, right of the nations for self-determination and the respect of human rights as cornerstones of our common future.

Dear Friends,

Polish – Pakistani relations are 62 years old, but ourcommon history is much older. This yearmarks 100 anniversary of publishing a book by a Polish explorer, BronisławGrąbczewski, titled “ Through the Pamirs and Hindo Kush to the sources of Indus”. This account tells a story of his 1888 expedition to Baltit, which is the first documented passage from Central Asia to Hunza, that time to India, and today to Pakistan.

Since then, the Northern areas have kept fascinating many Polish explores and mountaineers. They imprinted a lasting mark on Polish imagination, sportsand culture. We grew up in Poland learning about achievements of our climbers. Some of them are depicted in the exhibition presented here this evening. For example, Wanda Rutkiewicz was the first women who claimed K2. Jerzy Kukuczka was only the second climber in the world who scaledall eight-thousanders, including magnificent Pakistani summits. And this year, a team of Polish gliders – led by world champion Sebastian Kawa – was first to fly over K2 and surrounding mountains. You are going to see incredible footage taken during these flights.

These recent achievements followed into footsteps of Polish pilots, who contributed to the creation of the Pakistani Air Forces shortly after Pakistan was born. Interestingly, the wife of the leader of that group – Air Commodore WładysławTurowicz – ZofiaTurowicz was a glider instructor herself and trained future Pakistani pilots. These extraordinary people were not only Polish but Pakistani heroes and deserve to be remember and recognized as such. Therefore, we continue to hope that a final decision about giving one of the streets in Islamabad their name will be taken soon.

This Polish passion for mountains, for the Pakistani mountains, created an enduring nexus between Polish and Pakistani people. Polish climbers could not have achieved their successes without wisdom, experience and help of their Pakistani friends.

I am honored and happy that there are great Pakistani climbers among us this evening.

Let me recognized Mr. Nazir Sabir, anative of Hunza, renowned mountaineer, who became first Pakistani to have climbed Mount Everest in addition to great summits of Pakistan. Mr. Nazir Sabir cooperated with many Polish expeditions and is a honorary member of the Polish Mountaineering Club. We are also blessed by the presence of Mr. Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani who summited all 14 eight-thousender peaks in the world.

Ladies and gentlemen,

To top the celebration of the Polish-Pakistani friendship, Pak-Polish dosti, which has emerged from the passion for mountains, I would like to invite you to listen to beautiful, spiritual music played by talented women musicians from Hunza led by Ms. MeherAngezHunzai.

Music like mountains speak to us in a universal and deeply humanistic way. Both invoke mystery, spirituality and freedom. Allow us to transcend our physical boundaries and remind that after all we are one and the same human kind.