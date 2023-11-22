Polio drops to be administered to 0.3m children in Attock

By Malik Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: A meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign was held at the DC Office Attock, chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Atif Raza. Representatives from the Department of Health, Education, WHO, and other relevant departments were present. CEO Health Attock, Dr. Asad Ismail and DHO Dr. Kashif Hussian gave a detailed briefing to DC Atk and other participants regarding the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled from 27 November to 1st December.

The deputy Commissioner appealed all the citizens of the district to extend their cooperation to the polio teams to make the district a polio free territory.

In this regard, comprehensive arrangements are being made throughout the district. Polio teams will administer Polio drops will be administered to more than three lac children of under five years age across the district attock amid tight security cover. In addition, roaming teams have been formed to go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children. Foolproof security will be provided to all the teams administering polio drops. CEO Health emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those who are negligent during the polio campaign, with all relevant departments playing their full role.

