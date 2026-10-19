Polio Awareness Walk and Seminar
SUKKUR,Oct 19 (DNA):An awareness walk and seminar regarding anti polio campaign will be held on October 20, 2026 (Tuesday) at 9:30 AM at Rotary Complex, Eidgah Road, Sukkur.
According to handout issued here on Monday, the District Governor and District Chair Polio Plus Committee of the Rotary Club, Chaudhry Fahad Sikandar will be the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shahzad will preside over the seminar and walk.
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