Policymakers urged to adopt climate-resilient strategy

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP/DNA): Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman has urged policymakers to adopt a long-term climate-resilient strategy in the face of climate change bringing extreme weather events more frequent.

Talking to a traders delegation here Sunday, he added that Pakistan, being a water-stressed country, cannot afford to let billions of gallons of rainwater go to waste every year while facing recurring floods, energy shortages and infrastructure damage.

The Coordinator suggested that yearly monsoon heavy downpours can be used for power generation and sustainable development rather than merely a source of destruction and humans loss. “Turning monsoon challenges into economic opportunities would protect lives, boost development and ensure sustainable growth for future generations,” he opined.

Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that with proper planning, investment and coordination among federal and provincial institutions, monsoon rains water can be effectively used through small and medium dams, urban water reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

He said that channelizing floodwaters towards hydropower projects could help generate affordable and clean electricity, reduce dependence on imported fuels and strengthen energy security.

He further said that modern drainage systems, flood channels and water storage facilities can minimize urban flooding, while supporting agriculture and groundwater recharge.

The Coordinator called for incentivizing private sector participation and offering tax relief for projects related to renewable energy and water management.