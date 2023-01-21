Policeman killed, 2 others injured in gun attack on Charsadda checkpost

Charsadda: A policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries in a gun attack on a check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Saturday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Suhail Khalid, terrorists on a motorbike opened fire at a check post manned by three policemen in Dheri Zardad around 5pm when they were signalled to stop.

As a result, a police constable identified as Imran Khan lost his life while two others — Yousuf Ali and Rameez Khan — were injured, confirmed Charsadda police spokesperson Saifullah Khan.

DPO Khalid added that one terrorist was injured in retaliatory firing by the police but his accomplices managed to take him away. “We are trying to find them and a search operation is currently underway to arrest the suspects.”

The Charsadda police spokesperson said the slain constable’s funeral was held in Police Lines Charsadda, adding that Imran was buried with complete police honours.

Regional Police Officer Mardan Region Muhammad Ali Khan, DPO Khalid, District Commissioner Charsadda Qasim Ali Khan, Circle SDPO, SHOs, political leaders, and heirs of the deceased attended the funeral.

“The police officers recited Fatiha and prayed for the high status of the deceased,” the Charsadda police spokesperson added.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.