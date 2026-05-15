Police uncovered foreign involvement in Anmol’s drug network, says Karachi AIG

KARACHI, MAY 15: Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan on Friday said that police uncovered foreign involvement in Anmol alias Pinky’s drug network, saying some Lahore-based women were also involved in the ring.

The top cop made the revelations during a press conference alongside DIG Crime and Investigation Amir Farooqi and DIG West Irfan Baloch, where he shared updates on Anmol’s arrest and ongoing raids to apprehend her accomplices.



The case came under scrutiny after a video surfaced on May 12, showing her being produced before a judicial magistrate (South) in Karachi without handcuffs and under special protocol.

Police later said that Anmol was a highly wanted suspect who had been absconding in 10 different cases.

At the time, police said that weapon, cocaine and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her custody, adding that she was reportedly operating a network of drug supply in the port city.

During today’s briefing, AIG Khan said that the drug network included six African nationals and female suspects based in Lahore.

According to him, Anmol was arrested from the Garden police jurisdiction, with 1.5 kilogrammes of cocaine and seven kilogrammes of chemical material recovered along with a pistol.

Further narcotics were recovered during a raid conducted at the suspect’s old residence in the Sachal area, he said, adding that drugs were being trafficked from outside Pakistan.

He said that negligence during court production had led to action against responsible officers, while further investigations were underway, with teams formed under the supervision of the Sindh police chief and coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and cybercrime authorities.

AIG Khan said that forensic examination of the alleged drug dealer’s mobile phone revealed 869 contacts, including 132 Karachi-based numbers, and financial records showed transactions worth Rs30 million.

He added that the suspect had been active since 2014, while she began operations in Karachi from 2018.

According to AIG Khan, facilitation networks were being traced nationwide, with authorities preparing to place the names of all involved individuals on the Exit Control List as the probe continues.

Arrest and investigation

Following her arrest from Karachi’s Garden area on May 11, police had initially failed to secure her physical remand after the court sent her to judicial custody until May 25.

However, investigators later filed a fresh plea, arguing they needed custody to trace the cocaine supply source, investigate her financial network, and verify her criminal record. The court subsequently approved a three-day physical remand.

During preliminary investigation, the alleged drug dealer revealed that she used to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees monthly to different police stations of Karachi as a bribe, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

Anmol revealed that she was involved in the sale of narcotics worth more than Rs20 million per month in Karachi, the sources said.

According to the statement attributed to her, the suspect revealed that drugs were being transported from Lahore using intercity bus services. When her original identity card was blocked, she opened a bank account under the name of another person,

The sources added that drug-related payments were made and received through mobile applications, and that another bank account was opened under the name “Zeeshan” for financial transactions.

It was also revealed that the mobile SIM cards used by her were registered under the names “Afzal” and “Sabra Bibi”.

Anmol, according to sources, said that multiple raids resulted in her associates being arrested, but they were later released after payments were made.

She revealed that one officer repeatedly detained her brother but released him after taking bribes.